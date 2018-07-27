Two Tipperary retailers in Ireland's top one hundred stores

Two retailers from County Tipperary have been named among the Top100 stores in Ireland by Retail Excellence, the country’s largest retail industry representative body.

Jim McLoughney Menswear in Nenagh and Liberty Pharmacy in Thurles have both made Retail Excellence Ireland’s list of the Top100 best stores in the country.

The two businesses are the only stores in Tipperary to make the prestigious list.

The Top100 stores are part of the Retail Excellence Awards in partnership with AIB Merchant Services,which were established in 1997 to promote best practice and encourage high standards in the Irish retail industry and are now the largest and most prestigious of its kind in Ireland.

The Awards will take place at a black tie event on Saturday, November 10 in the Malton Hotel in Killarney.

Lorraine Higgins, Chief Executive of Retail Excellence said “This year we were delighted to have received over 500 store entries from every retail sector for our national retail awards. The quality of customer care and excellence throughout these entries made selecting the Top100 stores an extremely difficult task”.

“Such high standards are particularly important given the difficult challenges facing retailers at present including the ongoing threat posed by Brexit, as well as domestic issues which we continue to work to resolve on behalf of our members.”

“I want to sincerely thank and commend each entrant and in particular, congratulate those announced today in our Top100.”

Congratulating the stores named in the Top100, Mark Patterson, Head of Field Sales of AIB Merchant Services said “these retailers represent the very best of the retail industry in Ireland. AIB Merchant Services are proud to partner with Retail Excellence Ireland to support such a prestigious event.”