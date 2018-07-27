Fancy a bit of Fethard 'Plein Air' on Monday?

'Plein Air' Afternoon in Fethard on Monday next

All are welcome to come along to the Fethard Town Wall Park at the Valley, on Monday next, July 30, from 1.30pm, for an informal 'Plein Air' afternoon, meeting at the footbridge. Bring your brushes, paints, easel using any medium of your choice. Entry fee is €5 with a nice prize on offer. For further information Contact Marie 087 7539230.

Plein air painting is about leaving the four walls of your studio behind and experiencing painting and drawing in the landscape. The practice goes back for centuries but was truly made into an art form by the French Impressionists. Their desire to paint light and its changing, ephemeral qualities, coupled with the creation of transportable paint tubes and the box easel—the precursor to the plein air easels of today—allowed artists the freedom to paint “en plein air", which is the French expression for “in the open air.”