Two homes in Golden and Dundrum were burgled last Thursday afternoon, according to Tipperary Town Garda Station.

The houses in Golden village and at Bishopswood, Dundrum were broken into between around 2pm and 4pm on July 26.

A Garda spokeman appealed to anyone who saw suspicious activity in both communities last Thursday afternoon to contact Tipperary Town Garda Station at (062) 51212.