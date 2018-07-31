Tipperary TD wants Court Poor Box system to remain to aid vital charities

Independent Tipperary TD Mattie McGrath has called on the Minister for Justice, Charlie Flanagan, to reconsider his proposal to abolish the Court ‘Poor Box’ system.

Deputy McGrath was speaking after the Minister informed him in a parliamentary reply that contributions to the Poor Box have amounted to over €7.7 million since 2014:

“Last year alone the Court Poor Box generated receipts of €2,007,140. For each of the years prior to that going back to 2014, at least one and a half million came in and which was subsequently distributed to various charities and local organisations.

As the Minister makes clear in his reply to me, there are many reasons and instances why the court poor box is used by judges.

The accused may never previously have been before the courts, the accused may have pleaded guilty, a conviction might be inappropriate, or might adversely affect employment, career or working abroad prospects, and/or the offence may be of a minor or trivial nature.

Further, when combined with the Probation of Offenders Act, it provides an option where some financial penalty is considered merited but a conviction and fine are not.

My concern is that although the Minister says he wants to introduce a more ‘transparent’ system and replace it with a statutory Reparation Fund, he has not demonstrated in any clear way how the current system is being abused.

Fundamentally however, my greatest concern is around how this will hit those providing vital services like the Jack & Jill Foundation and the St Vincent de Paul.

I know that Jack & Jill receive a very significant contribution each year from the Court Poor Box and if that goes it will have a devastating impact on their work.

In light of that I am calling on the Minister to seek the input of the charities and those who will be most affected and to take their views into consideration before he wipes out what has been a predominantly fair and compassionate option especially for those who have committed very minor offences and for whom a criminal record would have a disproportionate impact,” concluded Deputy McGrath.