Tipperary exhibition recalls area's once-thriving glove industry

A wonderful, historical exhibition opened at the Tipperary Excel Gallery recently with a wonderful atmosphere of nostalgia, pride and emotion.

The exhibition, Tipperary Glove Factories - A By-Gone Era, relating to the glove industry in Tipperary from 1930 to 1970, drew a huge crowd to the opening.

There was great anticipation from people who wished to view photographs and memorabilia of their grandparents or parents who worked in the glove factory - a long-forgotten industry.

Mrs. Madge O’Callaghan worked in the first of the glove factories as did her father before her and features in a beautiful photograph taken in 1954.

Madge felt honoured to officially declare the exhibition open and Gallery Programmer Mary Alice O’Connor welcomed everyone to the exhibition and explained the work of researching the project.

“This is a nostalgic and emotional evening as people look at the memorabilia, sewing machines, the glove patterns and the equipment associated with a once thriving industry.

“People will recall the ‘piece’ work too, whereby women sewed the gloves at home and were paid according to the amount of work produced.

“Women ceased to work in the factory once they were married and so this system of ‘piece’ work ensured they could earn an income and rear their children and make a contribution to the household.”

The exhibition has many old photographs of the people who worked in the glove factories and the imagery evoked many memories.

“We could hear the hum on Mam’s machine long after we went to bed,” explained Helen English (nee Butler). Other people present had similar stories and many said that whole generations of the same family served their time in the Glove factory.

Romance also blossomed at the glove factories with Martin Quinn’s parents Larry and Mary Breen falling in love, marrying and raising a big family.

For many emigration beckoned and they went to England, especially in the 50’s and settled there, returning only for a brief visit to see family in the ensuing years.

Mary Alice wishes to thank Melissa Corish, Art Teacher, Youth Reach Cappawhite, for being the catalyst for the exhibition.

“Melissa had the idea of putting murals on old buildings in the town working in conjunction with the Tidy towns group and was curious about the glove factory.

“On further exploration we found the building and its contents had changed very little with machines/gloves and all the paraphernalia of the industry still intact.”

Mary Alice O’Connor wishes to acknowledge the support of the Creative Ireland Fund’ through the Tipperary County Council and thanks Fitzpatrick Printers for the work involved in producing this exhibition.

Chairman of the Municipal District Cllr. Michael Fitzgerald was in attendance at the opening and complimented all involved.

“The people who worked in the glove factories were great people and very innovative at a time when life was difficult and people worked incredibly hard to survive.”

The exhibition is open daily until August 19, and all are welcome to visit. Admission is free and there is also a free souvenir booklet available in conjunction with this exhibition.