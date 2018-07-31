Tipperary to host major event on Energy In Agriculture

On Tuesday, 21st August Gurteen Agricultural College in Co Tipperary will play host to thousands of farmers and industry representatives during Energy in Agriculture 2018 which was launched today by Minister for Communications, Climate Action, and Environment, Denis Naughten TD.

Energy in Agriculture 2018 will explore the latest renewable energy opportunities to use clean technology, drive efficiency and manage business costs in Irish agriculture.

The event, which is in its third year, is jointly -organised by Teagasc, Tipperary Co Council, IFA, Tipperary Energy Agency, Gurteen College with the Irish Farmers Journal as media partners.

Energy in Agriculture 2018 will feature a comprehensive seminar programme with some of the leading experts in the industry.

This, combined with a showcase of technology suppliers, funding providers and advisory bodies, means the event is a one-stop shop for pioneering agri-businesses.

Speaking at the launch on the farm of Gerard Coyle, Athleague, Co. Roscommon, Minister Naughten said: “Renewable energy will have a transformative positive impact in rural areas and will offer new farm diversification opportunities.

At the launch of the Energy in Agriculture event to be held in Gurteen College on 21 August were (L to R): Tipperary County Council Cathaoirleach Mattie Ryan; Mike Pearson, Principal, Gurteen College; Minister for Communications, Climate Action and the Environment Denis Naughten; IFA renewables project chair Tom Short; Thomas Hubert, Irish Farmers Journal; Paul Kenny, Tipperary Energy Agency; Barry Caslin, Teagasc; Gerry and Caoilfhionn Coyle and Thomas Ryan, IFA.

“I will be announcing details shortly of a planned pilot scheme to support micro generation, which will initially target solar PV for self-consumption.

“This and other new schemes such as the Support Scheme for Renewable Heat (SSRH) and the Renewable Electricity Support Scheme (RESS) will make clear the government’s commitment to long term support of Ireland’s renewable industries.

“Communities are the very fabric of the new RESS and the scheme will provide pathways and supports for community-led renewable electricity projects. Energy in Agriculture 2018 provides an ideal platform to highlight the role that renewables and the bio-economy can play in overcoming our energy and sustainability challenges.”

Barry Caslin from Teagasc said: “Farmers could play a significant role in the decarbonisation of Ireland’s national heat supply, although it would be a huge challenge. With dramatic falls in the cost of solar photovoltaic’s, on-shore and off-shore wind, biogas AD opportunities as well as battery energy storage technology, the prospect of complete decarbonisation of Irelands electricity supply is now in sight.

An increased supply of agricultural feedstocks will be needed to fuel such growth in the bio-based economy, including a large fleet of bio-methane plants and new processes such as synthetic gas from biomass.”