Planning application for South Tipperary General Hospital extension is submitted to Council

The HSE has submitted a planning application for the much needed 40-bed extension to South Tipperary General Hospital in Clonmel and expects construction to be completed by the end of December all going well at the planning stage.

This significant progress in the project has been welcomed by the Save of Our Acute Hospital Services Committee though its chairman Clonmel Independent TD Seamus Healy said it was disappointing that the extension is unlikely to be ready to accommodate patients this winter as promised.

The planning application for the two-storey "modular unit" extension was submitted to Tipperary Co. Council on July 17 and the local authority's planning department is due to decide on September 10 whether to approve, refuse or seek further information on the application.

Chronic overcrowding at the hospital means the extension is urgently needed. The Irish Nurses & Midwives Association's daily Trolley Watch Report yesterday (Tuesday) reported that 20 patients were on trolleys awaiting beds at the hospital.

