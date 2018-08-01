Tipperary nun celebrates her golden jubilee in the US

The Sisters of St. Francis Jubilee Celebration was held at Our Lady of Angels Convent in Aston, Pennsylvania, United States. Golden jubilarian, Sister Kathleen O’Donnell, OSF, (formerly Sister Sarah Marie) is celebrating 50 years of religious profession. She was born in New Inn.

Her ministries in the United States have taken her to California, Wyoming and Washington, where she ministered in elementary education. She also spent time working in Antigua in the West Indies and, from 1997-2004, served as a caregiver for a family member in Cahir. Since 2006 Sister Kathleen has worked in social services with the Ministry of Caring in Wilmington, Delaware, where she has served as co-ordinator of the meal programme at two of the ministry’s Emmanuel Dining Rooms. She is congratulated on the celebration of her golden jubilee.