Planning permission refused for Clonmel service station expansion

Planning permission that was sought for a major revamp and expansion of the Amber Service Station on the outskirts of Clonmel has been refused.

Tipperary County Council has rejected Amber Petroleum's application, requesting to demolish the existing petrol station, car showrooms, vehicle servicing building and car wash and build a new filling station including a convenience shop, deli and café area.

The council's Planning Department made its decision on July 16 and the applicant has up to a month from that date to lodge an appeal with An Bord Pleanala.

Amber Petroleum's planning application was submitted to the County Council on April 3.

