Sports day organised for children living at Co. Tipperary centre for asylum seekers

Forty-two children staying at Carrick-on-Suir's Bridgewater House Centre for Asylum Seekers & Refugees enjoyed games and races commonly played in Ireland and their home countries at a sports day organised for them.

Basketball, egg and spoon races, piggy back and wheelbarrow races, skipping and skittles were among the wide range of games organised for the Centre's children by the Friends of Bridgewater House.

The sports day at the Centre, which is located at the former Mercy Convent and school off Main Street, was organised on July 2 as part of National Recreation Week which this year celebrated 25 years of a Child's Right to Play as its theme.

Bridgewater House Community Liaision Officer Martina Cronin said they received a grant from Tipperary Co. Council that funded the skipping ropes, skittles, ball pits and other play equipment for the children staying at the Centre with their families.

She was delighted so many children took part in the games and races and pointed out that their parents also joined in.

"The 25 years of the Child's Right to Play theme was reflected in our event by letting the children freely play whatever games they were taught to play in their own native country and also to learn the games that we Irish were taught to play as children.

"They integrated and learned a lot from each other through play and we thank Tipperary County Council for the funding and the wonderful idea of running such an event.’

Martina also thanked a group of young volunteers from Comhairle na nÓg, who helped run the sports day. "The children enjoyed the attention the volunteers gave to them."