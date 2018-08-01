Tipperary Energy Agency wins social enterprise award

Joe MacGrath, Chief Executive of Tipperary County Council, has welcomed this year’s winners of the €1.6 million Social Enterprise Development Fund, including Tipperary Energy Agency

Tipperary-based social enterprise, Tipperary Energy Agency, is one of the 22 successful awardees on the day who have won a place on Ireland’s prestigious Accelerator Programme designed specifically for social enterprises.

Tipperary Energy Agency addresses local energy policies for the citizens of Tipperary. The Sustainable Tipp project embeds energy awareness and action into the social structures of community life.

The fund was set up to support social enterprises from across the country to achieve their goals and create measurable social impact that can be scaled all over Ireland. The €1.6 million fund, created by Social Innovation Fund Ireland in partnership with Local Authorities Ireland, is supported by IPB Insurance and the Department of Rural and Community Development from the Dormant Accounts Fund.

The Accelerator Programme is run in partnership with Local Authorities Ireland and provides intensive, expert and bespoke supports for social enterprises to hone their social impact, business skills and accelerate their growth.