Clonmel auctioneers recruited to promote town's Market Place shopping precinct

Tom Pollard Properties, Clonmel have been appointed to act as joint agent with Savills as part of a plan to be more proactive in advertising and marketing the retail and commercials units in Market Place, Clonmel to both local and national clients.

This decision has been taken by Remcoll Capital Ltd., the main property owner in Market Place, following a meeting with officials of Clonmel Borough District.

District Administrator Anthony Coleman told a meeting of the Borough District that the company had also been requested to consider temporary use of the units, and Remcoll was reviewing this proposal.