Tipperary organic garden celebrates its 20th anniversary as jewel of well known community resource

Knockanrawly Resource Centre’s organic garden welcomed the public to their annual open day and celebrated its 20th year anniversary in Tipperary town.

“We have an open day every year to promote interest in the garden and support organic gardening practices but this year was a big one,” explained Ruth Smith, KRC.

“It is twenty years since the lease for the acre was handed over to KRC and that’s twenty years of work, love and transforming it into the jewel of Knockanrawley that it is today.”

Visitors garden talks about garden design by Joe Buckley and Timmy Whyte, who voluntarily oversees the organic garden at KRC.

Beverly Truss from the Hogsprickle Trust, a wildlife rescue service in Co. Clare, officially opened the new wildlife pond that was built by Cristian Figuero. Beverly did a fascinating presentation on her rescue and rehabilitation work and whilst visiting the garden she agreed that it is a suitable place for semi-captive recovered hedgehogs to be released safely to live the rest of their days joining the diverse ecosystem hidden at the back of Knockanrawley Resource Centre.

Many families enjoyed the beautiful garden in glorious sunshine as Cecelia and Michael Bourke provided music and Osho the tortoise, the mascot of the garden, foraged around in a raised bed and sheltered when it got too hot.

Kids and adults enjoyed a raffle, a selfie treasure hunt, and a delicious barbeque provided by MJ Buckley Gourmet catering.

“The town, county and country needs more of these community gardens and allotments to raise awareness of the earth and the need for nature,” added Ruth Smith (KRC). “As we have a hosepipe ban after huge amounts of rain earlier in the year, climate change, due to pollutants is affecting every one of us. The message from the KRC organic garden is go gently on this earth – it’s the only one we have.”