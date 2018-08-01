Mass at the Holy Year Cross over Clonmel on Bank Holiday Monday

The annual Mass at the Holy Year Cross overlooking Clonmel will be celebrated on the August Bank Holiday Monday (6th) at 11am.

The original cross was erected to celebrate the Holy Year in 1950.

Since then a Mass has been celebrated on the site at Cnoc a Chomortais, or Scrouthea Hill, on each August Bank Holiday Monday; while the cross and the area surrounding it has been maintained by a dedicated voluntary committee based at the Old Bridge.

The Mass is attended by the District Mayor, or Deputy Mayor, and members of Clonmel Borough District; and hundreds of people from the town and surrounding area, as well as visitors to the area, many of whom faithfully make the annual pilgrimage every year.

As well as the celebration of the Mass by a priest from Ss Peter and Paul's parish, it’s a day out for all the family and an occasion enjoyed by people of all ages.

Improvements costing approximately €1,500 were recently carried out to ensure that the cross is shining brighter than ever.

The aluminium from the cross was removed and the steel structure cleaned and painted, before a high spec, luminous coating was placed on the aluminium, which was then re-fitted to the front of the cross.

Bulbs and parts of the lamp fittings that illuminate the cross have also been replaced, and one of the towers in the area re-plastered.