Traffic lights proposed for dangerous Clonmel junction

Traffic lights have been recommended for the junction of Western Road and Glenconnor Road in Clonmel.

Cllr. Siobhan Ambrose had requested a roundabout for this location, which she says has been the scene of a number of traffic accidents and near misses.

She says that she has since been informed by the council that, having examined the area, a roundabout wouldn't be suitable and that traffic lights would be a better option.

"These lights will include filter lights for motorists turning right from the Glenconnor Road and those turning right into Glenconnor from the St. Luke's side of the road", says Cllr. Ambrose.

"The council hopes to secure funding to carry out these works next year.

"In the meantime they have put a new flashing speed limit sign on the hill coming down towards this junction from the Cahir direction as a reminder to motorists of their speed, and to slow down if their speed is excessive".