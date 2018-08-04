Clonmel Busking Festival launch will be a very entertaining night

Rebecca Nolan and Darren Kinsella, winners of the recent Dancing for Stars show in aid of the Tipperary branch of Down Syndrome Ireland, will perform at the launch of the Clonmel Busking Festival at Hotel Minella at 7.30pm next Thursday August 9.

The Clonmel Busking Festival, which runs from August 9th-12th, launches at Hotel Minella next Thursday, August 9th at 7.30pm.

The night kicks off with a number of Strictly Come Dancing performances.

The couples dancing will be Eric Walsh and Shauna Conran; Francis Lecias and Nuala Foote; and Darren Kinsella and Rebecca Nolan, as well as two group performances.

This would normally be a highlight of most events but such is the quality and diversity of the line-up that this is just an appetiser.

THE CEDARTOWNS

The Cedartowns will be performing at the launch. They are a roots/Americana infused sextet from Tipperary, who formed in 2013. The Cedartowns have played to sold-out venues, received critical acclaim and launched their debut EP 'Shelter'.

The premiere of the short film on the life of Charles Bianconi will also be screened. This is not to be missed, as the performance from the service users from the Rehab Care Knocklofty Day Service is worthy of any Hollywood Oscar performance.

GRAPHIC NOVEL ‘CHARLES BIANCONI'

Eamon Cowan will also launch his graphic novel 'Charles Bianconi, A Journey'.

Ciara Elliot from Switzerland, winner of the U-11 International Classical Violin Competition in Italy this year, and winner of the Child Prodigies of the Arts Competition in Paris last year, will also perform.

There will also be a number of local acts performing including AOK-Dance (ballet, lyrical and contemporary ballet), Synergy Dance Club (Hip Hop), Kool School (gymnastics) and RQD Dance School (Ballroom and Latin).

Admission is €10 and tickets may be purchased at Clonmel Tourist Office, Main Guard, Clonmel (tel.052-6122960) or on the door.

BULMERS BUSKING COMPETITION ON SATURDAY

The Bulmers Busking Competition on Saturday, August 11th will be held at Mitchel Street from 2-5pm. There are cash prizes to be won. To enter register at www.clonmelbuskingfestival.com

Clonmel Busking Festival, along with the local pubs, will be providing free live music entertainment over the weekend.

Meanwhile, the Family Fun Day Day on Sunday August 12th will be one of the highlights of the weekend, with thousands of people expected at the Denis Burke Park.