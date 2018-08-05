CCTV up and running in three Clonmel housing estates

A new and upgraded CCTV scheme is now in operation in three Clonmel housing estates.

35 cameras have been installed at various locations in Elm Park, Cooleens Close and Heywood Road, with associated wireless transmission equipment connected to a telecommunications mast at Clonmel Garda Station.

District Administrator Anthony Coleman told a meeting of Clonmel Borough District that the system has been fully activated and is being monitored at the Garda station.

A communications cabinet, NVR (recorder) monitor and various switches have been installed in the communications room at the station.

Mr. Coleman said the council would continue to act as data controller for this scheme, because of existing legislation and GDPR requirements.

Cllr. Pat English said the CCTV system should make a big difference to those areas, and he was delighted it was up and running.