Tipperary founders of The Story House courses for writers meet President Higgins

The two Co. Tipperary founders of The Story House Ireland creative writing retreat were among the guests of President Michael D Higgins and Sabina Higgins at a garden party at Áras an Uachtaráin.

Margaret O'Brien, a native of Carrickbeg in Carrick-on-Suir and Nollaig Brennan from Farran, Emly were invited to the function as representatives of one of the many organisations the President and his wife support.

"We were delighted and honoured to be invited to the garden party. It was a lovely occasion," said Margaret.

Sabine Higgins is patron of The Story House Ireland writers retreat, which Margaret and Nollaig founded in 2014.

The not-for-profit project runs residential creative writing courses for aspiring writers and is inspired by the Arvon Foundation in England. Margaret and Nollaig currently host their courses in different venues around the country but their goal is to find a permanent home for The Story House Centre.

Their next course focusing on novel writing takes place at An Grianan in Co. Louth from Monday, October 29 to Saturday, November 3. Writers Lia Mills and Catherine Dunne will be the tutors and they will be joined mid-week by actress, playwright and author Lisa Harding.

Margaret, who lectures in English and Creative Writing at WIT, runs the annual Brewery Lane Writers Weekend in Carrick-on-Suir.