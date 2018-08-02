Carrick-on-Suir darts tournament raises funds for Gaza Strip kids’ Irish holiday

A Carrick-on-Suir darts tournament has raised nearly €800 to bring young Palestinian soccer players from the strife stricken Gaza Strip to Ireland for a holiday.

The charity tournament in the Kickham Inn on Sunday, July 22 was run by the South Tipperary Friends of Gaza Kids to Ireland Group.

The competition was well supported and also featured a raffle and music played by The Tipperary Ramblers.

Eddie Reade, who helped organise the event, said the €795 the tournament raised will be used to help bring 20 U-14 soccer players from Gaza to Ireland for a week in August. The boys will be placed with families in Dublin.

Mr Reade thanked everyone who supported the fundraiser. He thanked Shane Casey of the Kickham Inn for facilitating the event and sponsoring prizes, the Tipperary Ramblers for volunteering their time and to all who participated in the darts tournament earlier.