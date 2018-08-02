Planning application expected in coming months for new hotel in Clonmel

A further pre-planning meeting took place recently between council officials and Michael Ryan, the owner of the former Clonmel Arms Hotel, and his agents in relation to draft designs for the development of a new hotel.

District Administrator Anthony Coleman told a meeting of Clonmel Borough District that this meeting in particular discussed the treatment of the protected structures on site.

"It is anticipated that a planning application will be submitted in the coming months once these issues are addressed", said Mr. Coleman.

Cllr. Michael Murphy welcomed the progress that was being made on the development of the site.

He said they all agreed that a new hotel in Sarsfield Street would be “a potential game-changer” for the town.

It was announced almost a year ago that a 120-bedroom hotel was planned for the Sarsfield Street site.

The landmark town centre site, which closed as a hotel in November 2005, was sold by NAMA to a consortium that includes Dungarvan-based Michael Ryan a year and-a-half ago.