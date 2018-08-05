Former museum and library building in Clonmel sold for €162,000

The former museum and library building in Parnell Street, Clonmel has been sold for €162,000.

Cllr. Siobhan Ambrose stated at a meeting of Clonmel Borough District that she was delighted the building had been sold by Tipperary County Council to Michael Guiry Auctioneers, Waterford, for office space, which had been specified in the contract.

However Cllr. Pat English said he was very disappointed that it had been sold to private individuals.

"It's not value for money", he stated.

He said the building had served the council well over the years and should have been put to some use in the community.

He was disappointed the council had "sold off their silverware" and hoped it wouldn't be the start of a trend.

Cllr. Michael Murphy welcomed the sale of the building, saying it had gone through a very open and transparent process. It would provide a welcome boost to Parnell Street and would result in more footfall there.

Cllr. Murphy said significant work was required on the building, estimated at between €300,000 and €500,000, and that was money the council didn't have.

In his report to the meeting, District Administrator Anthony Coleman said that the council-appointed agent, GVA Donal O'Buachalla, had received four expressions of interest in the building.

These offers were assessed and further information sought in terms of the proposed use and the timeframe for development.