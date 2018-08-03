The last Fr. Colm O'Brien Memorial Cycle starts in Clonmel next week

The ninth and final Fr. Colm O'Brien Memorial Cycle will be held on Saturday August 11.

The cycle has raised hundreds of thousands of Euro for good causes since the first cycle in 2010.

This year funds raised will be donated to the Lisa Power Support Fund and Assisi House Day Centre for the Elderly in Waterford.

Lisa Power, who is battling cancer, is the wife of former Olympic cyclist Ciaran Power, from Waterford.

The first route of the cycle will leave Ss Peter and Paul's Church in Clonmel at 11am, while the second will leave the Kingfisher in Waterford at 12.30.

Both cycles will finish in Tramore.

Fr. Colm, from Waterford, passed away in September 2009 at the age of just 36, having spent eight years in Ss Peter and Paul's Parish in Clonmel before being transferred to the Holy Cross parish in Tramore.

For more information log onto the website www.frcolmobrienmemorialcycle.com, the Facebook page Fr Colm O'Brien Memorial Cycle or Twitter, @MemorialCycle