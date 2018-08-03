Tipperary student recognised at Future Makers Awards

Helen Costello, from Cloughjordan, Co. Tipperary, a third year student studying for a BA Hons Design (Ceramics) at Limerick School of Art & Design, was presented with a Travel & Training Support award by the Design & Crafts Council of Ireland’s (DCCoI) Future Makers Awards & Supports, one of the largest prize-funded award programmes in Europe for students and emerging makers.

The award, worth €500, was presented to Helen at a ceremony in The Westbury, Dublin on Thursday, July 12th.

One of the largest prize-funded award programmes in Europe for students and emerging makers, the Future Makers Awards & Supports programme was established by DCCoI in 2009 to assist and invest in the next generation of Irish designers and makers at a key stage in their professional development.

At a presentation ceremony in The Westbury, the programme announced the 22 students and emerging designers and craftspeople who have received awards and supports totalling €23,500 through the organisation’s Future Makers programme. The certificates were presented by DCCoI Chair, Breege O’Donoghue.

Following a call-out for entries in April, a record 191 online applications were received and assessed by judges Claudia Casali, Director of International Museum of Ceramics in Faenza, Italy and Philip Hamilton, Creative Director of Perch, Dublin. Of those applicants, 41 were short-listed and invited to submit pieces of work for final assessment in all categories.

Demonstrating traditional and contemporary techniques as well as imagination, innovation and skilful execution, the 22 successful applicants come from a broad range of disciplines, from glass making to fashion, ceramics to jewellery making, and from across the island of Ireland.

Karen Hennessy, Chief Executive of the Design & Crafts Council of Ireland, said: “The Future Makers Awards & Supports programme is one of many initiatives that the Design & Crafts Council of Ireland has established to provide practical supports to emerging creatives in developing their skills, evolving their practice, promoting their work and building careers both in Ireland and abroad. Investing in the development of the next generation of Ireland’s designers and craftspeople through our Future Makers programme is crucial in order to create a pipeline of talent and pave the way for a strong, dynamic and innovative design and craft sector into the future. We hope to work with these up-and-coming designers and makers as DCCoI-registered client enterprises in the years to come, supporting their potential to grow and generate employment opportunities. We wish them every success as they establish their careers.”

In a new development for the craft sector, the 2018 winners of DCCoI Future Makers Awards & Supports will be eligible to apply for the recently restructured RDS Craft Awards in 2019. Five bursaries of €10,000 each for emerging makers will be awarded for the development of business and craft skills to those pursuing a professional career in the sector. Seewww.rds.ie/craft for further information.