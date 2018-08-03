Rosegreen Field Day on this Sunday at new venue

All roads lead to Rosegreen this weekend for the annual Field Day on Sunday, August 5 at 1.30pm.

New venue due to Community Field development - enter 'new' field by water tower on Golden road from village. Lots of parking spaces available.

Afternoon commences with juvenile GAA Blitz for u6 and u8 teams followed by u10 Camogie competition with the much valued Lou O'Grady trophy to play for.

Field races will complete the action organised by the Athletics director.

Cool down at the famous Tea/Coffee marquee and enjoy Pillow fights and Sumo wrestling or try your luck at Tom's Bottle Stall and Breda's Wheel of Fortune.

Browse through Bric-a-Brac stall and purchase that much sought book or trinket.

Bouncy Castles in abundance for children with new and more exciting designs.

Fun games of Skittles and mini Golf and relax on the Pony and Trap stroll through the fields.

Bring your beloved pet for the Dog Show at 3pm followed by Monster Auction at 4pm.

Many trailers of timber for sale. Also, a car trailer of firewood may be won in the raffle.

Good quality items for Auction much appreciated and may be donated on Sunday morning.

Rosegreen Field Day is about Community spirit, people meeting people, enjoying a chat and catching up on the news. We look forward to greeting many.