Tipperary man sent for trial on charge of exposing himself and sexual assault

A 24 year-old Co. Tipperary man accused of exposing himself, sexually assaulting and threatening a female at an address in the county last year, has been returned for trial to the next session of Clonmel Circuit Criminal Court.

The accused, who can't be named for legal reasons, was sent forward for trial at Cashel District Court last Thursday after the Book of Evidence was served on him.

He is charged with causing fear, distress and alarm by exposing his private parts to another person and sexually assaulting a female at an address in Co. Tipperary on April 18 last year.

He is also charged with swinging a timber bat at the same complainant in the course of a dispute in a manner that was likely to intimidate her or cause her serious injury at the same address on April 14 last year.

And he is further charged with threatening to kill or cause serious harm to the complainant or a third person at the same address on June 16 last year.

Judge Marie Keane remanded the accused man on bail under his own bond of €100 to appear before the Circuit Court on November 6. A condition of his bail is that he have no contact with the complainant.