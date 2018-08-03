Tipperary's ABP Cahir take top accolade at Great Taste awards in London

Aldi’s Tipperary-based supplier, ABP Cahir have been recognised at the prestigious international 2018 Great Taste Awards.

Aldi’s Irish Angus Rib Roast on the Bone sourced by ABP Cahir won two gold stars at the 2018 Great Taste Awards, while it won three one star awards for Aldi’s Specially Selected Exquisite Irish Black Angus Fillet Barrel, Aldi’s Irish Black Angus Dry Aged Tipperary Rib Eye Steak and Aldi’s Irish Black Angus Dry Aged Tipperary Striploin Joint.

Aldi won a total of 34 titles at the 2018 Awards for everything from its protein bars to vodka, bringing the total number of Great Taste Awards for Aldi products to 339 since 2010. Many of this year’s winning Aldi products are sourced from market-leading Irish suppliers.

Commenting on the success, Aldi Ireland’s Group Buying Director Finbar McCarthy said, “Congratulations to our winning Tipperary supplier. We are delighted to see ABP taste further international success with their products for Aldi.

“The Great Taste Awards are one of the most reputable and prestigious fine food and drink awards in the UK and Ireland, so we are thrilled to see that our suppliers’ commitment to quality has been once again recognised. We are continuously introducing new and exciting Irish sourced products and engaging more and more Irish suppliers.”

“This year we launched Grow with Aldi, which represents the next step in our continuing commitment to buying Irish. This supplier development programme for small and medium sized food and drink producers makes it easier for companies to get their products on our shelves and gives our customers access to the most exciting and highest quality new products from across Ireland,” Finbar continued.

The Great Taste Awards, organised by the Guild of Fine Food, is the acknowledged benchmark for fine food and drink. It has been described as the “Oscars” of the food world, and the “epicurean equivalent of the Booker prize”. Thousands of food and drink products were blind taste-tested by expert judges, with the winners chosen by a panel made up of top chefs, buyers, food writers and retailers following a rigorous judging process.

Aldi is Ireland’s lowest priced and most reputable supermarket. Aldi is committed to growing its Irish supply base and increasing the number of Irish products available in its stores. Last year, Aldi spent over €700 million with Irish producers, manufacturers and suppliers. Aldi recently increased its support for small Irish suppliers by improving its payment terms to help them grow and inves