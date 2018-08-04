Trad mad launch of fundraising campaign for Clonmel woman on Bank Holiday Monday

An August Bank Holiday trad fest will launch a fundraising campaign for a twenty three year old Clonmel woman battling rare brain and spinal conditions.

The Mayor of Clonmel Cllr.Richie Molloy will launch the Emma Lacey Trust in Lonergans pub in O'Connell street on Monday August 6th .

The music, inside and outside Lonergans , will start at 12.30 pm with a great day and night of trad music planned with musicians, singers and dancers providing a packed programme of entertainment.

The schedule includes Bru Boru musicians, singers and dancers, a Des Dillon puppet show,Mochoiri,Tom Kenna,Martin Murray,Sonas,Tipperary Ramblers ,Darragh Johnson and friends,Kevin Twohig and branches of Comhaltas from Powerstown Lisronagh,Cahir and Kilcash.

From 12.30pm onwards proceeds from a tea/ coffee and cake sale and from the sale of a special Tradmadlacey gin and tonic will go to the fund.

The trust has been established to support Emma Lacey, 20 Beechwood Close Clonmel whose life has been destroyed by crippling spinal diseases for the last six years and in February of this year she was diagnosed with a serious brain condition. The former Loreto student faces brain surgery later this month which will be followed by her sixth spinal surgery.

Funds raised will be used to build an accessible downstairs bedroom and wetroom extension to meet Emma's needs. A fund will also be put in place to assist in meeting the costs involved in future medical care under neurology, orthopaedic and pain management consultants. It will allow Emma to avail of occupational therapy, physiotherapy, psychology and a range of services and interventions by other health care professionals on the journey ahead.