Sad death of well known Clonmel historian and author Dr Sean O'Donnell

The death has taken place of well known author and historian, Dr Sean O’Donnell, Marlfield Road, Clonmel.

Dr O’Donnell was former deputy principal of Rockwell College. He wrote a history of the famed college to mark its 150th anniversary two years ago.

He also wrote widely on Clonmel and South Tipperary and wrote a highly regarded history of the town – Clonmel 1840-1900 – Anatomy of an Irish Town.

In a report on the publication, the Irish Times wrote – “In Dr Sean O'Donnell, deputy principal of Rockwell College, the chronicling of the town's growth is in good hands. He brings a learned and detailed approach to the work, which will hold special attention for all Clonmelites. They will be particularly taken with the 300 potted biographies of prominent people and by the titbits scattered throughout the 337 packed pages - items like the fact that a Clonmel barber was a vital witness in the notorious "Tichborne Claimant" case in 1871. There are numerous good monochrome photographs as well, showing aspects of Clonmel in earlier times.

He was also very involved with St.Mary's Hurling Club and in a tribute the club says -

"We are extremely shocked and saddened to hear about the shock passing of our club Vice President, Dr. Seán O'Donnell.

Seán, originally from Westmeath,came to Clonmel in the 1960s and took up a teaching post in Rockwell in '63 where he taught for many years before graduating to the Vice Principal position.

His involvement with St.Mary's was wide and varied with positions at many levels as selector, committee member, and barman in the GAA center. Latterly, he acted as club PRO before penning the club's history. In recent years, Seán set about updating the history book of our club and in typical fashion, conducted his research with the utmost detail producing a encylopedic account of the past 20 years of St.Mary's leaving a legacy for generations to come.

In short, Seán, was a gentleman and a scholar.

Our sincere sympathies go to Seán's family at this sad time.

Ar dheis de go raibh anam dílis."

Dr Seán O’Donnell, Marlfield Road, Clonmel, and formerly of Collinstown, Co Westmeath died unexpectedly at home on August 4th 2018.

Pre-deceased by his sister Gertrude and brother Desmond. Beloved husband of Eileen and devoted father of Siobhán, Sinéad, Áine, Liam, and Eoin. He will be sadly missed by his loving wife, sons, daughters, brothers Gene and Pat, grandchildren Éibhín, Úna, Colm, Declan, Bríanne, Rosalie, Luke, Mattie and Shauna, great-grandchildren Lily and Donnacha, nephews, nieces, extended family and friends.

Reposing at Condons Funeral Parlour, Clonmel, on Wednesday from 5.00pm to 7.30pm. Removal on Thursday morning to St Mary’s Church, Irishtown. Funeral Mass on arrival at 12 o’clock followed by burial in St Patrick’s Cemetery.