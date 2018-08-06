Sad death of much loved Clerihan parish priest Fr Ailbe O'Bric

There is great sadness at the death of Clerihan parish priest, Fr Ailbe O’Bric.

Fr. O’Bric, who had been ill for sometime, was hugely popular in the parish.

He took a keen interest in everything relating to Clerihan and was always thrilled at its various successes – either on the sporting fields or in the local school where he took great pride in the achievements of the pupils. He will be sadly missed by the staff, pupils and parents.

He was originally from Killenaule where he is also fondly remembered.

He is very deeply regretted by his loving sister Bláithín, brothers Deaglán and Colm, sister-in-law, niece, nephews, grandnieces, grandnephews, Archbishop and Priests of the Archdiocese of Cashel and Emily., relatives, friends and people of the Parish of Clerihan.

Reposing on Monday in St. Michael’s Church, Clerihan from 3pm with prayers at 7pm.Concelebrated Mass on Tuesday at 2pm followed by burial in the adjoining church grounds