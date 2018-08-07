New nursing home planned for Glenconnor area of Clonmel

Further clarification is being sought by Tipperary County Council on plans for a proposed nursing home at Glenconnor in Clonmel.

Richard Norris applied for planning permission last April for the nursing home on a site at Glenconnor, which would have a maximum of 130 bedrooms with 45 nurses and 14 general staff.

The council sought further information towards the end of May in relation to the need to widen the roadway and footpaths, while there were also questions regarding drainage on the site.

This information was submitted to the planning authority in June, and further clarification is now being sought from the developer.

Once this is furnished the council is expected to make a decision within four weeks.