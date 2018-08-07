Cycling the length of Tipperary - and back - for Tomas Kelly fund

Thirty-five cyclists will pedal an epic 200km the length and breadth of Tipperary next Saturday, August 11, to raise funds for a 16 year-old Cahir boy, who has suffered a life changing spinal injury.

The inaugural Tipp 200km Cycle in aid of the Tomás Kelly Trust, is being embarked upon by members of Slienamon Cycling Club, members of An Garda Siochana and friends of Tomás' family.

Funds raised by the event will assist in funding Tomás' immediate and future rehabilitation.

The cycle starts and finishes in Clonmel and will pass through most of Co. Tipperary's towns.

The cycle will depart from Barlo Motor Group, the event sponsor, on Clonmel's Davis Road at 7am on Saturday.

Over the day, the cyclists will travel the tough journey to Nenagh and back to Clonmel. During the cycle they will also pass through Fethard, Killenaule, Ballynonty, Thurles, Templemore, Roscrea, Cashel and Cahir.

Each of the cyclists taking part in the event are raising funds for the Tomás Kelly Trust through sponsorship cards.

There will be bucket collections for the cause in all the towns along the 200km cycle route.

The organisers are appealing to the public to generously support the cycle when it passes through their community.