Tipperary community seeks funding to honour its former coalmining industry

A community group has sought funding from Tipperary Co. Council to assist it with funding a conservation survey of five monuments associated with the Slieveardagh area's former coalmining industry.

Ballingarry Cllr Imelda Goldsboro tabled a motion at Carrick-on-Suir Municipal District's monthly meeting requesting a financial contribution from the District's General Municipal Allocation fund to help the Slieveardagh Mining Group pay for the survey of the monuments.

The Earlshill Colliery Powder House is one of the monuments the Group wants to conserve.

The Fianna Fail councillor said experts at University College Cork have offered to do the work at a discounted rate of €6000 but the Mining Group currently doesn't have enough funds for the project.

She appealed for a grant from the GMA to allow the survey to go ahead and pointed out that the Group had a very tight time frame to notify UCC at the beginning of August if they could go ahead with the works.

Cllr Goldsboro said the monuments were part of the Slieveardagh area's cultural heritage and the Slieveardagh Mining Group had done a lot of work to try and preserve them since the Group was founded in 2013.

"I am asking for the Council's support. This will allow the Group to go one step further but without these works being carried out, everything stands still."

Carrick-on-Suir Municipal District Administrator Martin Nolan told Cllr Goldsboro to get the Slieveardagh Mining Group to submit the required paperwork for the funding application to the Council as soon as possible.

"We will look at it and if it looks okay we can anticipate an approval in September," he said.

Margaret O'Brien of the Slieveardagh Mining Group said without a conservation survey the Group will be unable to apply for funding to such bodies as Leader to carry out conservation works on the monuments.

"We can't do anything unless we have the paper work in place to put in an application for funding," she told The Nationalist.

She said the Mining Group was a voluntary organisation trying to secure the preservation of the Slieveardagh area's mining heritage and promote this heritage for the past five years but they were finding it frustrating to achieve any progress. Meanwhile, monuments were continuing to deteriorate.

Ms O'Brien said two UCC academics have offered to do the survey at a discounted cost during the summer holiday period when they are free. This gave the Mining Group a short time frame to secure the necessary funding to pay for the work.

She fears that if the Group isn't able to get the survey done this summer, it will have to wait until next summer or possibly longer.