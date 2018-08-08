Clonmel youth information centre's advice for students waiting for Leaving Cert results

With the Leaving Cert results being issued next Wednesday, August 15, Clonmel Youth Information Centre in Upper Irishtown will help to address the main issues confronting parents and students over the coming weeks and answer the most frequently asked questions about the results and CAO offers.

You may call into the office for the free booklet outlining the options after the Leaving Cert.

Accepting CAO Course - the closing date for round one acceptances is 24th August at 5.15pm. Notification that you have a place is not considered acceptance.

Log on to www.cao.ie and go to ‘my application’ to accept any offers made.

Further Education Courses -There are many places available in a huge variety of FE/ PLC courses. These training programmes can lead to FETAC awards

SUSI - You can check if you are eligible and apply for the grant by going to www.susi.ie

Repeating the Leaving Cert - it can be a realistic option, if the points are narrowly missed and the student is very focused and determined.

Taking a GAP Year - The idea is that you take a year out abroad doing some voluntary work.

Direct employment for school leavers is difficult to source. Continuing within the education/training system is undoubtedly the best way towards improving your employment prospects.

An apprenticeship is a programme of structured education and training, which formally combines and alternates learning in the workplace with learning in an education or training centre

Accepting an Alternative CAO Course - While you may not have secured your first choice, consider carefully what is offered as it may be a good alternative to the one you hoped for.

Independent Third Level college/private college - In addition to the state-funded colleges, private fee-paying colleges, some outside the CAO system, offer a variety of courses with recognised qualifications

Applying for a Re-Check - 21st August is the deadline for all LC candidates to return completed application forms regarding viewing of scripts. You can view your scripts prior to deciding to go for a re-check.

Clonmel Youth Information Centre provides a free, confidential information service to young people (aged 13-25) and those who work with them on a wide range of subjects including careers, education, employment matters, rights and entitlements, leisure, sport, travel and European opportunities.

If you want to make the most of your spare time; travel and see the world; Check out Third Level and other vocational training courses; find a job or volunteer in a community setting; become involved in youth work; know more about your rights and entitlements; find a flat, or just have someone to talk to in a difficult situation, the centre may be contacted by e-mail clonmelyic@wstcys.ie or phone 052-6125518; or on the Facebook page.