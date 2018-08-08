Tipperary asylum seekers highlight horror of female genital mutilation

Bridgewater House residents with Garda Pat Kelly, Niam McGrath, social worker, and Martina Walsh, liaison officer.

                      

 Two residents from Carrick-on-Suir's Bridgewater House Centre for Asylum Seekers & Refugees have raised awareness of the horrific practice of female genital mutilation.

 Memory Mangava and Sitshenisiwe Nondo gave a talk at the Centre on the illegal ritual  carried out on girls in Africa, Asia and the Middle East on July 25. 

Both women are members of AkiDwA, a national network of migrant women. 

The talk was attended by Gda. Pat Kelly of Carrick-on-Suir Garda Station, Bridgewater House Community Liaison Officer Martina Walsh and Niamh McGrath, HSE primary care social worker.