Tipperary asylum seekers highlight horror of female genital mutilation

Two residents from Carrick-on-Suir's Bridgewater House Centre for Asylum Seekers & Refugees have raised awareness of the horrific practice of female genital mutilation.

Memory Mangava and Sitshenisiwe Nondo gave a talk at the Centre on the illegal ritual carried out on girls in Africa, Asia and the Middle East on July 25.

Both women are members of AkiDwA, a national network of migrant women.

The talk was attended by Gda. Pat Kelly of Carrick-on-Suir Garda Station, Bridgewater House Community Liaison Officer Martina Walsh and Niamh McGrath, HSE primary care social worker.