Children of Tipperary refugees and asylum seekers enjoy visit to Carrick on Suir garda station

Residents of Bridgewater House Centre for Asylum Seekers & Refugees in Carrick-on-Suir visited the town's Garda Station.

Twenty-three children and six adults from countries such as Syria, Iraq, Pakistan, Armenia and from sub-Saharan Africa were given a guided tour of the station, introduced to local garda officers and enjoyed some refreshments.

Gda. Pat Kelly of Carrick-on-Suir Garda Station said they organised the visit with the Friends of Bridgewater House Group as they wanted to build a positive relationship with the residents of the direct provision residential centre.

"Some of them come from countries where their experience with the police wouldn't be good and they might carry that fear with them in this country.

"We opened the doors to the Garda Station to let them feel that if they ever have any difficulty, they shouldn't be afraid to come to the Station.

"Some of the children were very cautious when they arrived but they went away a lot happier."

Martina Cronin of the Friends of Bridgewater House Group said the visit to the Garda Station was enjoyed by the residents and the children visited the local playground afterwards.

The Group plans other local outings for Bridgewater House residents to Ormond Castle and Carrick-on-Suir Library later this month.