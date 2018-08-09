More than eighty acts will be trying to win Clonmel Busking Festival competition

The stage is now set for the Clonmel Busking Festival, which runs from this Thursday, August 9- Sunday, August 12.

The Bulmers Busking Competition on Saturday, August 11 has attracted more than 80 entries from virtually all over the country.

The competition starts at 2pm on Mitchel Street and continues until 5pm. Over the last number of years this has been a great stepping stone for up and coming musicians.

The judges will pick the top three finalists, with a sing-off under the arches of the Main Guard at 5pm. This event is not to be missed, as it is possibly the biggest free live music entertainment in the town since the Fleadh Cheoil came to Clonmel.

The Family Fun Day will be held at the Denis Burke Park from 12.30-5pm on this Sunday August 12.

Admission is free and the Family Fun Day Extravaganza will feature live music, wrestling, water balling, bouncy castles, food stalls, a pet farm and much, much more.

This event, which rounds off the weekend, regularly attracts thousands of people to the riverside park throughout the day

The weekend promises to be one of the highlights of the year in Clonmel so if you have any interest in song and dance just check out all the live acts that are on both day and night.

The festival starts on this Thursday night at Hotel Minella with comedy, Strictly Come Dancing, classical music, choir, dance and local band The Cedartowns.

On Friday August 10 the kids' street carnival and live music will be held on Mitchel Street from 1pm until 5pm.

Musicians will be performing in the pubs around Clonmel over the busking weekend so pick up a flyer and join the music trail of Rock, Indie, Country, Traditional and much more.

Check out the full listing on www.clonmelbuskingfestival.com and follow the event on Facebook at Clonmel Busking Festival

The festival's charity of choice is Our Lady's Children's Hospital in Crumlin.