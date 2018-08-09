Tipperary cyclists on Malin to Mizen cycle this weekend for Tomas Kelly Trust

Sixteen members of South Tipp Cycling Club are cycling from Malin Head to Mizen Head this weekend in aid of Tomás Kelly Trust Fund.

On Friday 10th August they go from Malin Head to Carrick on Shannon.

On Saturday 11th August it’s Carrick on Shannon to Cahir!

And then on Sunday 12th August, Cahir to Mizen Head!

Another cycle in aid of the Trust is taking place from Clonmel to Nenagh and back on Saturday.

See link

https://www.nationalist.ie/news/home/328353/cycling-the-length-of-tipperary-and-back-for-tomas-kelly-fund.html

For the Malin to Mizen group it’s 650km in three days!

Please come out and support the cyclists on Saturday as they pass through the towns of Co. Tipperary (Roscrea, Templemore, Borrisoleigh, Thurles, Cashel, Cahir).

Welcome the cyclists back to Cahir at 6pm with a BBQ in Cahir House!

A huge thank you to Cahir GAA club who have organised a bucket collection along the way to support the Trust Fund.