Barnardos launch drive for Tipperary volunteers for vital fundraiser

Barnardos, with the support of Dell, launched their local call for volunteers in Tipperary.

The children’s charity, who work with more than 15,300 children each year and has four centres in Tipperary, need valuable volunteers for their National Collection Day, kindly supported by Dell, on September 14th.

By shaking a bucket or joining an instore bag pack for just two hours, each volunteer can raise up to €100 for vulnerable children in their community. People can register here: www.barnardos.ie/buckets

Barnardos seeks to transform the lives of children in Ireland by providing services to help them meet their milestones and get ready for school; by providing family supports to those facing challenges such as poverty and homelessness; and by helping parents to create a better home life for their children.

What: Barnardos National Collection Day, kindly supported by Dell

When: Friday 14 September

Time: 8am - 9pm (any 2 hour shift)

Locations in Tipperary include:

• Tesco Clonmel

• Tesco Nenagh

• Dunnes Tipp Town

• Dunnes Stores Nenagh

• Showgrounds Shopping Centre Clonmel

• Tesco Roscrea

• Newport College Bakesale

• Supervalu Clonmel

• Dunnes Stores Davis Road Clonmel

• Dunnes Stores Roscrea

• Dunnes Stores Oakville Clonmel