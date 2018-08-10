Tipperary winners announced in National Lottery Good Causes awards

Anam Cara Bereavement Group and Cullen Lattin AFC are among five Tipperary organisations named as winners in the first ever National Lottery Good Causes Awards.

The awards honour the inspiring work of thousands of projects, clubs and individuals all over Ireland with the help of Good Causes funding. Nearly 30 cent of every euro spent on National Lottery games goes back to Good Causes, which has a big impact on communities across the country.

Announcing the Tipperary winners. National Lottery CEO, Dermot Griffin, said: “We were bowled over by the calibre of entries and the impact that these organisations are having in their local communities. We know that these groups are doing extraordinary things and the Good Causes awards recognize and celebrate their achievements.”

The Tipperary winners are:

• Sport: Cullen Lattin AFC.

Cullen-Lattin AFC is a non-for-profit club providing soccer and outdoor sporting activities for all age groups, young and old, in Cullen and surrounding areas. Good Causes funding allowed it upgrade two full sized grass pitches, develop an astro all-weather surface and community walkway.

• Health & Well Being: Anam Cara Parental & Sibling Bereavement Group

Anam Cara is a group where bereaved parents and siblings can meet, share experiences and learn coping mechanisms after the loss of a loved one. Good Causes funding supported monthly ‘Parent Evenings’ where parents are can talk to others who understand.

• Heritage: Sean Ross Heritage Group

This small group of dedicated volunteers are on a mission to conserve the ruins of Sean Ross Abbey, referred to as the "Cradle of Roscrea" and a protected national monument. Good Causes funding allowed it employ two stonemasons to make safe walls adjacent to the Abbey Cemetery entrance.

• Community: Donohill Community Development

Donohill Development Council is an active umbrella organisation encouraging social inclusion and participation of all age groups, creeds, and gender. Good Causes funding supported the building of two dressing rooms and a multi-purpose community hall at the newly developed Donohill complex.

• Youth: Youth Work Ireland

Youth Work Ireland Tipperary is a thriving volunteer led organisation working with young people aged from aged eight to 25 years. Good Causes funding allowed it deliver workshops on healthy eating and to gather research to help it devise a healthy eating policy which led to the organization getting the Gold Quality Health mark.

These winners will represent Tipperary in the South Regional finals, competing for a place in the National Finals in Dublin on November 3rd.

Broadcaster and entrepreneur Bobby Kerr, Chair of the Judging panel, concluded “The competition is fierce in the National Lottery Good Causes Awards. The standard of entries is really impressive. I congratulate all of the County Winners and look forward to seeing Tipperary competing in the Regional Finals next month.”

Each category winner will received €10,000 and the overall Good Cause of the Year will receive an additional €25,000. The full list of County Winners can be found at www.lottery.ie/goodcausesawards.

Nearly 30 cent in every €1 spent on National Lottery games – or over €619,000 per day – goes back to Good Causes all over the country in the areas of Sports, Arts, Culture, Heritage, Community, Health, Youth and the Irish Language. Last year alone more than €226 million was raised by players of National Lottery games for such Good Causes