Join the pilgrimage to Slievenamon Holy Year Cross this Sunday, 12th August

This year’s pilgrimage to the Holy Year Cross on Sliabhmanon goes ahead next Sunday August 12, with the usual 1pm start from the wooden cross at the hill wall.

Remember to also allow at least twenty minutes extra to walk from the car park to the hill wall. Prayers will be recited in the tent by the Mass Rock for those who are unable to make the climb, and Mass will be celebrated when the walkers return at approximately 3pm.

Now I'm not one to put pressure on you locals but our visitor’s book is beginning to show that nearly more people are coming to the event from outside the parish, so, if you have never been or it’s been a while,why not come and join us, you will be glad you did!The view alone is worth it,never mind the cup of tea.

This year we are going to start a photo gallery with pictures of both patrons who are sadly no longer with us and a few photos from the archives. If you have a photo or photos that you would like to display please bring them along you can take them home afterwards. All your generous donations will be given to the Fethard Day Care Centre who have given us great assistance down through the years. So remember the date,remember the time,and please don't be late.

Finally,we must take this opportunity to offer a get well message to our ‘Grand Marshall’ Christy Williams,who is recovering from a recent illness. We all wish you a speedy recovery – get back here soon the village needs you!