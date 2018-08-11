Spectacular Clonmel garden will be open for fundraiser for two worthy causes

Clonmel Lions Club are delighted once again this year to host a very special event in the Petrovska Garden, located on the Old Spa Road, Kilganey, Clonmel.

Thanks to the generosity of the proprietors, Michael O'Riordan and Snezana Petrovska, the club has been given the opportunity to use the event - which runs from 11am to 7pm on this Sunday, August 12th - as a fundraiser for two very worthy local charities.

They are C-SAW, Clonmel and The Friends of Bridgewater House and Knocklofty Rural Day Care Centre.

C-SAW is a voluntary organisation founded in Clonmel in 2013 and is run entirely by volunteers from the local community.

Their main focus is to create an awareness around all issues surrounding suicide. Their premises and facilities in William Street, Clonmel are designed to create an atmosphere where people can come and, in complete confidence, “take time to talk”.

The Friends of Bridgewater House is also a group set up on a completely voluntary basis to provide respite holidays for young disabled adults.

Funds raised are used primarily to provide a well-deserved summer holiday for those who attend the centres and also, when funds allow, to attend the occasional concert in Dublin, Cork and elsewhere.

The benefits of these little extras are priceless to the children and young adults, and the appreciation, in return, immeasurable.

Clonmel Lions Club is honoured and privileged to be able to assist and support these two very worthy causes.

Michael O’Riordan will be available this Sunday to enlighten people on the history and background to the garden, which can only be described as a seven-acre wonderland.

When one is fully immersed in the garden it is very hard to believe that you are only a few kilometres from Clonmel town centre.

For those who have visited the garden previously this is a wonderful opportunity to see it again in its full splendour, and it is constantly evolving. First-time visitors can be prepared to be amazed.

There will be a nominal entry fee of €5 per adult and children are free. All donations will be very gratefully accepted. Visitors can relax afterwards with a cup of tea and a slice of cake.

Children will be busy seeking out the Fairy Doors located throughout the Fairy Garden and thanks are extended to the members of Clonmel Men’s Shed for the creation of these intricate works of art.

Sunday, then, will be a nice, simple way to spend a relaxing afternoon while at the same time helping two very worthy and deserving causes.

The Lions Club, Michael and Snezana look forward to seeing as many people as possible.

Coming from town, you can follow the signs from the Coleville Road immediately right after Hotel Minella and also from Sir Thomas’ Bridge.