Tipperary joy as Special Olympian JJ brings home two gold medals

Ten year old JJ Ryan from Monard is celebrating bringing home two Gold medals from the recent Special Olympics that were held in Abbotstown Dublin.

JJ, who has quadraplegic cerebal palsy and is profoundly deaf and peg fed, competed in the Motor Activity categories where he had to hit a ball and kick a ball.

He won gold medals in the MATP categories and his parents James and Michelle and sisters Ciara and JJ’s twin Lucy are extremely proud of him.

“Although JJ has these disabilities he’s very interactive and very sociable,” explained his mother Michelle.

JJ was able to compete in the local qualifier competition through his school Scoil Aonghusa in Cashel and from there he qualified for the Munster team.

The oldest member of the Munster team was 65 years-old and JJ was the youngest competitor at ten-years old.”

The Munster team had many training events including trips to the University of Limerick and Cork University and they also visited schools to show the pupils what they were doing.

James Ryan is on the Board of Management in Monard NS and the Munster team visited the school. “The children just loved it and there was great excitement when JJ returned with his two gold medals.”

JJ’s twin sister Lucy was keen to say that her brother is, “Excellent and strong” and his other sister Ciara said JJ is “good and courageous.”

“We would love to thank JJ’s coach and teacher Amy O’Driscoll and Geraldine Meagher at Scoil Aonghusa. They are absolutely brilliant in what they do,” added James.