Clonmel Camera Club holds its annual exhibition

Clonmel Camera Club is holding its annual photographic exhibition in Clonmel Library from Monday August 20th to Friday August 31st.

This exhibition gives members the opportunity to display their photographs publicly.

Members will be in attendance at various times during the exhibition to answer questions about the display, or about the club and its activities.

This year, for the first time, the club will exhibit some photographs from their colleagues in Costa Masnaga, Italy, the birthplace of Charles Bianconi.

Following contact from the Clonmel Town Twinning Association, the Clonmel club has formed a link with the Costa Photo Group and has a joint Facebook group.

The Camera Club is now in its 18th year and is open to enthusiastic photographers of all abilities and experience. Meetings are held in The Coachman in Parnell Street on alternate Mondays.

Further details are on the website www.clonmelcameraclub.com or on the Facebook page.