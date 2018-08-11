Tipperary Residents Network celebrate fifteen years of service

Tipperary Residents Network (TRN) in association with Tipperary County Council celebrated their 15 year anniversary in Slievenamon Golf Club, Lisronagh. Resident’s Associations from all over the county attended the event.

Catriona Crowe, Community Liaison Officer, Tipperary County Council welcomed all the resident associations to the event.

Vice Cathoirleach, Cllr Rodger Kennedy opened the event giving a warm welcome to everybody joining marking their 15 year anniversary celebrations. He went on to say that

“It’s an evening when you showcase the work you’ve done. Tipperary County Council hold community activists in high regard. If everyone does their bit, it makes the job of officials easier". “Each year there are small amenity grants given out to the groups and we’re delighted, every euro ye get, there's 10 euro work done for us". He went on to say that "we appreciate at public level all the work that is being done in our local estates and community".

Jean Nelson, Chairperson Tipperary Resident’s Network said that "TRN held their first meeting on the 13th October 2003 with four Resident Associations on board". Jean acknowledged the great support received from Mark Ryan in Tipperary Rapid Programme & Ruth Smith Community Development Worker Knockanrawley Resource Centre .

“We have achieved much as a Resident’s Network; improvements in estates, blocking off back alley ways, speed cushions installed, goal posts in green areas for young people, all of which have helped in dealing with anti-social behaviour. We have held enhancement campaigns with award nights, workshops etc which have helped promote a positive community spirit. We now have 13 Resident Associations on our mailing list with 10 representatives attending our meetings which are held quarterly in Knockanrawley Resource Centre.

At our meetings we have Ruth Smith Knockanrawley Resource Centre, Catriona Crowe, Community Liaison Officer, Tipperary County Council, a Garda representative, Tidy Towns rep and a guest speaker. We always allow time for inputs from these people and all the news from Resident Associations. This means that any problems get discussed and taken back to the relevant bodies who can deal with them and often solutions are found.” Jean concluded by thanking Catriona Crowe, Catherine O'Connor and Tess Collins, Community Liaison Officers, Tipperary County Council for organising this event so well.

To conclude the speeches, Cllr Roger Kennedy presented Certificates of Appreciation to TRN to acknowledge their 15 year anniversary. A raffle was held with prizes sponsored by Tipperary County Council.

After the formalities there was plenty of time to catch up with neighbouring groups, enjoy the refreshments provided by Eileen Condon Catering, Newcastle and dance the night away with music from Mad Patsy, Kilsheelan. Here’s to the next 15 years!!