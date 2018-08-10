Tipperary family celebrate mega €200,000 scratch card win

There were exuberant celebrations in the National Lottery winners’ room as a Tipperary mother, joined by her extended family, collected a ‘life-changing’ prize of €200,000 won on a €10 scratch card.

The Tipperary woman, who wishes to keep her win private, bought the winning All Cash Spectacular scratch card at Cleary’s Garage on the Limerick Road in Nenagh Co. Tipperary.

The emotional mother said her feet haven’t touched the ground since she scratched off the winning €200,000 scratch card panel. But celebrations would be short lived as arrangements are being made for her family to make the most of their massive win:

“It feels like a dream. There is no way I ever thought that I would have won a prize like this on a scratch card. I buy one every now and again but you never truly expect that you will scratch away a panel that reveals you have won €200,000!

I called my family straight away but they thought I was absolutely bonkers. We called the National Lottery together and there was wild celebrations in the house when it was confirmed that we had won the €200,000,”she added.

The National Lottery have also confirmed that there is still one top prize of €200,000 available on the €10 All Cash Spectacular scratch card.

“It’s been an absolute whirlwind the last few days so it’s been difficult to even imagine what to do with €200,000. While collecting the cheque from the National Lottery winner’s room, we got some really good guidance about the win so we’re definitely going to pay off our mortgage and we will have to put something in place for all of the children. It gives us a great comfort that there is something in place for the kids which will give them the best start in life,” she added.

Another of today’s lucky scratch card winners was a married couple from Co. Monaghan who claimed a whopping €50,000 on a scratch card they bought in neighboring Co. Louth.

The lucky couple bought their winning €5 All Cash Platinum scratch card at the Spar store in Tallanstown in Dundalk. Co. Louth. The delighted couple are set to pay off a chunk off their mortgage but promised to treat themselves over the weekend to help them to celebrate their large win.

Also collecting a top prize scratch card win from National Lottery headquarters today was a Clare mother who won €30,000 on the All Cash Tripler scratch card.

The lucky mother won the €30,000 top prize on the €3 scratch card which she purchased at Larkin’s Store in Garryurtneal in Killaloe, Co. Clare.

