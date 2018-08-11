Dublin woman with strong Tipperary roots sets up GoFundMe campaign for vital surgery in US

A Dublin woman with Tipperary roots has started a GoFundMe campaign as she battles serious illness.

Denise Ryan from Rathfarnham needs funding for vital surgery in the United States.

Her father is Denis Ryan who is originally from Killenaule.

Denise suffers from multiple digestive disorders (for the past year and a half she has had to be fed through a tube in her nose that bypasses her stomach and goes into her small intestine), an autoimmune disease and also late stage Lyme disease.

She has been sick for 7 years and has been seeing specialists in Seattle but needs to go back asap for surgery.

She has a GoFundMe page at www.gofundme.com/10000tenners2