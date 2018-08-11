Tipperary fundraiser to buy vital equipment for hillwalking emergency volunteers

The Ramble In The Glen and Treasure Hunt is the annual fundraising walk for Hillwalking Community Radio Group which will take place on Saturday, September 8 at 10:30am in the Glen of Aherlow

The local voluntary group provides emergency communications for various events on the Galtees and its environs.

This year’s fundraiser goes to the purchase of a defibrillator and for training a number of volunteers as Cardiac First Responders.

This year there will be an added feature of a Treasure Hunt during the walk which takes in the Dolmen Loop with the option of a shorter walk.

Registration is free at 10am in Lisvernane. Participants are asked to make a donation.

There will be a free raffle for everyone who registers or who makes a donation.

The group look forward to meeting all their friends again and enjoying a friendly cuppa afterwards.