Windows smashed in act of vandalism at Tipperary Town pub

A well-known Tipperary Town pub, The Churchwell Bar on Church Street, was badly vandalised in the early hours of Saturday morning last.

Many of the windows of the corner street public house which has fronts onto two streets were smashed sometime after the close of business on Friday night when the pub was empty and closed.

While it hasn’t been confirmed yet, it appears that someone came along with an implement and smashed the windows and departed from the scene in a hurry.

The Churchwell Bar, Church Street, Tipperary, where it would appear up to 13 panes of glass were smashed in an act of vandalism in the early hours of Saturday morning.

According to a source a blood trail was left outside the public house, but this hasn’t yet been confirmed.

The Churchwell Bar remained closed all through Saturday and it isn’t known yet when the pub will re-open for business.

The public house is currently leased by its owners.

Gardai at Tipperary Town were unable to provide any further details on Sunday morning.