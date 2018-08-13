Tipperary man Joe Gibbs is new head of Irish Software Research Centre

Tipperary man Joe Gibbs has been appointed general manager of Lero, the SFI Irish Software Research Centre.

He replaces Brendan O’Malley who will assist in the transition before retiring.

Headquartered at the University of Limerick (UL), Lero incorporates software researchers across nine of Ireland’s third level institutions.

From Ballypatrick, Mr Gibbs has lived in Ballina since 2004. He joined Lero in 2015 and was formerly its business development manager.

Prior to joining Lero, he worked in the private sector in a variety of technical and commercial management roles, mainly in software and product development for the electronics industry.

In addition to leading global R&D teams for automotive multinationals in Ireland, Holland, Germany and the US he also worked in commercial and business development roles in both small and large companies. He is a specialist in the opportunities and challenges that connected and autonomous vehicles offer for Ireland.

A Computer Engineering graduate of UL, he also holds an MSc in Technology Management from Smurfit Business School, UCD.