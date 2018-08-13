Gardai probe smashing of windows at Clonmel homes 

Gardai are investigating the smashing of windows in two Clonmel houses early on Sunday morning.

A front door window of a house at Raheen Court, Old Waterford Road, Clonmel was damaged between 5am and 6am and the window of another Raheen Court house was damaged shortly before 6am.

A Clonmel Garda Station spokesperson said a female wearing a grey tracksuit was seem running from the area.

She said gardai wish to speak to this woman and are appealing to anyone who saw suspicious activity around Raheen Court around the time this vandalism occurred to contact Clonmel Garda Station at (052) 6122222.